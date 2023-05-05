The Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0 in the series.

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS will show this Hurricanes versus Devils game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR
3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ
1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ
1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
  • The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2%
Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4%
Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Devils are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

