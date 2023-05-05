How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New Jersey Devils on Friday, May 5, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 1-0.
You can turn on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Hurricanes and the Devils meet.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/3/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-1 CAR
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|3/12/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|3-0 NJ
|1/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
|1/1/2023
|Devils
|Hurricanes
|5-4 (F/SO) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league action, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|82
|28
|43
|71
|65
|45
|45.2%
|Sebastian Aho
|75
|36
|32
|68
|63
|63
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|82
|18
|42
|60
|52
|55
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|82
|18
|24
|42
|48
|29
|51.4%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils' total of 222 goals given up (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.
- With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Devils have the NHL's fourth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
