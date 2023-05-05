Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes are facing the New Jersey Devils in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Skjei? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei's plus-minus this season, in 21:48 per game on the ice, is +7.

Skjei has a goal in 18 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 20 of 81 games this year, Skjei has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Skjei's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Skjei has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +67.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 9 38 Points 6 18 Goals 3 20 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.