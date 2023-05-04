Thursday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Golden State Warriors (44-38) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Chase Center features the Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Lakers' LeBron James as players to watch.

How to Watch Warriors vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

Warriors' Last Game

The Lakers beat the Warriors, 117-112, on Tuesday. Davis poured in a team-high 30 points for the Lakers, and added 23 rebounds and five assists. Curry had 27 points, plus six rebounds and three assists, for the Warriors.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 27 6 3 1 0 6 Klay Thompson 25 3 4 0 0 6 Jordan Poole 21 0 6 1 0 6

Lakers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 30 23 5 0 4 0 LeBron James 22 11 4 0 3 1 Dennis Schroder 19 2 3 1 0 0

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown (seventh in NBA) with 4.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Poole is tops on the Warriors at 20.4 points per contest, while also putting up 4.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Klay Thompson is putting up 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Draymond Green leads his squad in assists per game (6.8), and also puts up 8.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney is tops on his team in rebounds per game (9.3), and also averages 7 points and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis is putting up a team-high 12.5 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, making 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

James is the Lakers' top scorer (28.9 points per game) and assist man (6.8), and posts 8.3 rebounds.

D'Angelo Russell is putting up a team-leading 6.2 assists per game. And he is delivering 17.8 points and 3 rebounds, making 47% of his shots from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 54.6% of his shots from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry GS 31.4 5.2 5 0.9 0.4 4.8 Anthony Davis LAL 20.2 15 2.7 1.2 3.9 0.3 Kevon Looney GS 6.8 15.3 4.6 0.7 0.4 0 LeBron James LAL 24 9.8 5.4 0.8 1.3 2.4 D'Angelo Russell LAL 17.5 3.3 5.6 0.5 0.3 2.8 Klay Thompson GS 21.8 3.7 2.2 0.4 0.3 4.3

