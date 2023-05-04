The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are monitoring three players on the injury report heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Chase Center on Thursday, May 4 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch Warriors vs. Lakers with Fubo!

The Lakers beat the Warriors 117-112 on Tuesday when they last played. Anthony Davis topped the Lakers in the win with 30 points, while Stephen Curry scored 27 in the losing effort for the Warriors.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Questionable Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors score only 2.3 more points per game (118.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Golden State has a 35-15 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

On offense, the Warriors have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 119.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 118.9 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game its opponents make at a 36.4% rate.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up just 0.1 more points per game (117.2) than the Warriors give up (117.1).

Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Lakers are averaging 115.7 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.5 fewer points than their average for the season (117.2).

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.5 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -6.5 227

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.