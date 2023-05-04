The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three extra-base hits (4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI) against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .275 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • He ranks 55th in batting average, 103rd in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
  • Albies has gotten a hit in 22 of 31 games this season (71.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (25.8%).
  • He has homered in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Albies has picked up an RBI in 41.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 29.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.84 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (3.48), 55th in WHIP (1.337), and 16th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
