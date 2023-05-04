Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (21-10) and the Miami Marlins (16-15) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 4.

The Marlins will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Dylan Dodd.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Braves were underdogs just once and were winners in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 games.

The Braves have been named as the underdog three times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when given odds of -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Atlanta is No. 5 in MLB, scoring 5.5 runs per game (170 total runs).

Braves pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Schedule