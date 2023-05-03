Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 48 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Necas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Necas Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 82 Games 8 71 Points 5 28 Goals 2 43 Assists 3

