Martin Necas Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Martin Necas and the Carolina Hurricanes meet the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Necas? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Martin Necas vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
Necas Season Stats Insights
- Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).
- Necas has scored a goal in 27 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 48 of 82 games this year, Necas has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.
- Necas has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.
- Necas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Necas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Necas Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|8
|71
|Points
|5
|28
|Goals
|2
|43
|Assists
|3
