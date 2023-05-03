Jesperi Kotkaniemi Player Prop Bets: Hurricanes vs. Devils - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights
- Kotkaniemi has averaged 14:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).
- Kotkaniemi has scored a goal in 17 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 31 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.
- Kotkaniemi has had an assist in a game 20 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 46.5% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.
Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|82
|Games
|8
|42
|Points
|7
|18
|Goals
|3
|24
|Assists
|4
