Hurricanes vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3 features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils facing off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS. The Devils are the underdog (+100) in this matchup against the Hurricanes (-120).
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Devils (+100)
|-
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 66.2% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (49-25).
- Carolina has gone 48-24 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been made an underdog 24 times this season, and won 15, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season New Jersey has won 12 of its 19 games, or 63.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Devils.
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Devils Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 0.7 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes offense's 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Devils' most recent 10 contests.
- Over their last 10 games, Devils' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.5 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Devils have the NHL's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Devils have allowed 2.7 goals per game, 222 total, the eighth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their +67 goal differential is third-best in the league.
