The Carolina Hurricanes take the ice in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New Jersey Devils at PNC Arena on Wednesday, May 3, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS.

Tune in to ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, and TVAS to watch the Hurricanes and the Devils meet.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 1/10/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-3 NJ 1/1/2023 Devils Hurricanes 5-4 (F/SO) CAR 12/20/2022 Hurricanes Devils 4-1 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), eighth in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players