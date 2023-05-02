Austin Riley -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.

Riley has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).

He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 12 games this season (41.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.

In 44.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings