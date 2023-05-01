Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario and his .533 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Monday at 4:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .230 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.
- Rosario enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .412 with two homers.
- Rosario has had a hit in 12 of 23 games this season (52.2%), including multiple hits five times (21.7%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (34.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (38 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, April 23, the right-hander tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.
