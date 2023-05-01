Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (18-9) on Monday, May 1, when they battle Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field at 1:10 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+200). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Denyi Reyes - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 16 (66.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have played six times as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves have a 5-4 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the Mets this season with a +200 moneyline set for this game.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.