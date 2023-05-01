Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 1.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (3-0) against the Mets and Denyi Reyes.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: SNY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.
  • Atlanta has entered six games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 138 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 24 Marlins W 11-0 Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
April 25 Marlins W 7-4 Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
April 26 Marlins W 6-4 Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
April 27 Marlins L 5-4 Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
April 28 @ Mets W 4-0 Max Fried vs David Peterson
May 1 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs Denyi Reyes
May 1 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Tylor Megill
May 2 @ Marlins - Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
May 3 @ Marlins - Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
May 4 @ Marlins - Max Fried vs Jesús Luzardo
May 5 Orioles - Charlie Morton vs Dean Kremer

