The final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The series is tied 3-3. The Bruins are listed with -225 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+190).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will bring home the win in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-225)

Bruins (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.6)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 65-12-5 record overall, with an 11-6-17 record in games that have required overtime.

Boston has 41 points (19-6-3) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).

The Bruins are 61-6-4 in the 71 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 126 points).

In the 39 games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-3-3.

In the 55 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-11-6 (82 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 29-3-0 (58 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 7-8-15 in matchups that have required overtime.

Florida has earned 33 points (13-5-7) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have earned 90 points in their 61 games with at least three goals scored.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 35 games this season and has registered 44 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 16-11-3 to record 35 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

