Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (18-9) will visit Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field on Sunday, April 30, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets +150 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (3-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (3-1, 3.96 ERA)

Braves vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Braves have played seven times as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, and won in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Mets have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given the Mets the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +150 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Mets have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +550 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.