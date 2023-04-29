The Mexico Open at Vidanta is in progress, and following the second round Lanto Griffin is in 25th place at -5.

Looking to place a bet on Lanto Griffin at the Mexico Open at Vidanta this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished under par six times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Griffin has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 38 -2 266 0 8 0 1 $574,640

Mexico Open at Vidanta Insights and Stats

Griffin has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 20th.

Griffin made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Griffin last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 25th.

This course is set up to play at 7,456 yards, 161 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Vidanta Vallarta checks in at 7,456 yards, 140 yards longer than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,316 yards).

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 46th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which landed him in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Griffin shot better than only 15% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Griffin failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Griffin did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.0).

Griffin's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that most recent tournament, Griffin's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Griffin finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Griffin carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.7).

Mexico Open at Vidanta Time and Date Info

Date: April 27-30, 2023

April 27-30, 2023 Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par: 71 / 7,456 yards

71 / 7,456 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta.

