The Minnesota Wild host the Dallas Stars for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Stars are underdogs (-110) in this decisive game against the Wild (-110).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Wild vs. Stars Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Wild 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-110)

Wild (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have finished 13-11-24 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 46-25-11.

Minnesota has 31 points (13-8-5) in the 26 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Wild ended a game with just one goal, they have a 3-8-2 record, good for eight points.

Minnesota has taken 19 points from the 18 games this season when it scored two goals (9-8-1 record).

The Wild are 36-8-7 in the 51 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 79 points).

In the 39 games when Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal, it picked up 50 points after finishing 24-13-2.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 23-16-5 (51 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 24-11-6 to register 54 points.

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have a 47-21-14 record this season and are 8-15-23 in games that have required overtime.

Dallas has earned 32 points (10-6-12) in its 28 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 14 games this season when the Stars finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of eight points (3-9-2).

Dallas has earned 17 points (5-4-7 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Stars have scored three or more goals 55 times, earning 90 points from those matchups (42-7-6).

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 35 points with a record of 14-5-7.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 29-11-7 (65 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 36 games. The Stars went 17-11-8 in those contests (42 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 23rd 2.91 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 6th 2.67 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 18th 30.9 Shots 31.9 14th 16th 31.1 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 25% 5th 10th 82% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Wild vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

