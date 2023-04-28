Stefan Noesen will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play on Friday at UBS Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Noesen against the Islanders, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stefan Noesen vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Noesen Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Noesen has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 12:20 on the ice per game.

In 15 of 78 games this season, Noesen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Noesen has a point in 34 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points six times.

In 21 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Noesen hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.3% of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Noesen Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 217 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+25) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 78 Games 9 36 Points 6 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.