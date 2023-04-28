Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta with 20 hits, batting .263 this season with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (27.3%).
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (27.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has driven home a run in nine games this year (40.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
