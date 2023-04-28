Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson is hitting .250 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Olson has picked up a hit in 15 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 26), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 53.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (19.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
