Friday's contest that pits the Atlanta Braves (17-9) versus the New York Mets (15-11) at Citi Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Braves. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 28.

The probable starters are Max Fried (1-0) for the Braves and David Peterson (1-3) for the Mets.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Mets 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
  • The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • This season, the Braves have won 15 out of the 23 games, or 65.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • Atlanta is 13-3 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 134 total runs this season.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.44).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 23 Astros L 5-2 Max Fried vs Cristian Javier
April 24 Marlins W 11-0 Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
April 25 Marlins W 7-4 Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
April 26 Marlins W 6-4 Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
April 27 Marlins L 5-4 Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
April 28 @ Mets - Max Fried vs David Peterson
April 29 @ Mets - Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
April 30 @ Mets - Charlie Morton vs Jose Butto
May 1 @ Mets - Bryce Elder vs Kodai Senga
May 2 @ Marlins - Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara
May 3 @ Marlins - Max Fried vs Braxton Garrett

