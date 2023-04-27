The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at State Farm Arena on Thursday, April 27 at 8:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Hawks took down the Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday. In the Hawks' victory, Trae Young put up 38 points (and added four rebounds and 13 assists), while Jaylen Brown scored 35 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the Hawks are averaging 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 120.9 a contest.

Atlanta hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7 231

