Bucks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-12)
|220
|-610
|+460
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-11.5)
|220.5
|-650
|+475
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-12)
|220
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Bucks (-11.5)
|219.5
|-600
|+450
Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Bucks' +298 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).
- These teams score a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
