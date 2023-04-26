Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (16-8) and the Miami Marlins (12-12) squaring off at Truist Park (on April 26) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0, 1.14 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA).

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have been favored 21 times and won 14, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 11 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 9-2 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 124 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).

