Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (18) this season while batting .277 with 13 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Murphy has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in six games this season (31.6%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (47.4%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Marlins have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
