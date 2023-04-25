Martin Necas will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Does a bet on Necas intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Martin Necas vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Necas has scored a goal in 28 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 50 of 82 games this year, Necas has recorded a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Necas has an assist in 33 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 62.1% that Necas hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 11 71 Points 4 28 Goals 2 43 Assists 2

