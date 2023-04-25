Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Bryan Hoeing) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.
- In seven of 12 games this year, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Pillar has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
- Hoeing takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
