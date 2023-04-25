John Collins be on the court for the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Collins, in his previous game (April 23 loss against the Celtics) put up five points.

Below we will dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.1 11.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.5 5.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.0 PRA 18.5 20.8 18.2 PR -- 19.6 17.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of John Collins' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

John Collins Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 9.3% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Collins' opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

John Collins vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 25 5 5 1 1 1 0 4/21/2023 21 8 5 1 2 0 0 4/18/2023 30 5 6 1 1 1 0 4/15/2023 29 12 4 1 0 2 0 3/11/2023 30 11 9 1 0 1 0 11/16/2022 32 12 3 0 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Collins or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.