Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Islanders in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi in that upcoming Hurricanes-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, MSGSN, and SNP

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 14:44 on the ice per game.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 31 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 20 of 82 games this season, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 217 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+25).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New York 82 Games 11 42 Points 2 18 Goals 2 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.