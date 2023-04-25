Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday will see the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 3-1. The Islanders are underdogs (+130) against the Hurricanes (-150).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-150)
|Islanders (+130)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 49-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Carolina has a 36-17 record (winning 67.9% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In Carolina's past 10 games, it hit the over once.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 262 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league play this season, 210 (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.