The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) ahead of their NBA playoffs opening round game 5 against the Boston Celtics (57-25) currently has only one player. The playoff matchup tips at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, April 25 from TD Garden.

The Celtics beat the Hawks 129-121 on Sunday when they last played. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to the victory with a team-high 31 points. Trae Young notched 35 points in the Hawks' loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dejounte Murray PG Out Suspension 20.5 5.3 6.1

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 39-23.

The Hawks are averaging 119.7 points per contest in their past 10 games, which is 1.3 more than their average for the season (118.4).

Atlanta connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.9 per outing its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -13 230

