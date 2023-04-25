Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics will be seeking a win against Atlanta Hawks.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-13)
|230
|-900
|+625
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-13.5)
|230.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-13)
|230.5
|-909
|+600
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Celtics (-13.5)
|229.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 236.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow a combined 229.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this season.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Trae Young
|27.5
|-120
|26.2
|Dejounte Murray
|21.5
|-125
|20.5
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|16.5
|-105
|14.0
|De'Andre Hunter
|16.5
|-105
|15.4
|Saddiq Bey
|12.5
|-105
|13.8
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Dejounte Murray or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.