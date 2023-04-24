In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) and allow 113 per outing (11th in league).

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 11.6 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Memphis has won 36 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 46 times.

