Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Jared McCann and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is MacKinnon, who has scored 111 points in 71 games (42 goals and 69 assists).

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 22 2 0 2 5 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 8 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 0 1 1 7 at Predators Apr. 14 3 1 4 8 vs. Jets Apr. 13 0 0 0 1

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Mikko Rantanen has 55 goals and 50 assists to total 105 points (1.3 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 22 2 1 3 6 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 1 0 1 3 at Predators Apr. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Apr. 13 1 0 1 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Cale Makar's season total of 66 points has come from 17 goals and 49 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Apr. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Apr. 18 0 0 0 3 at Predators Apr. 14 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Apr. 13 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -250)

McCann has scored 40 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 70 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 19%.

McCann Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 1 1 4 at Avalanche Apr. 20 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 13 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Vince Dunn has scored 64 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Apr. 22 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Apr. 20 0 0 0 1 at Avalanche Apr. 18 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Apr. 13 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Apr. 11 0 0 0 1

