Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Astros.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is hitting .253 with two doubles, five home runs and four walks.
  • Albies has picked up a hit in 16 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in 23.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 21), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Albies has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In eight of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Astros have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.33).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • The Astros are sending Javier (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.68), 26th in WHIP (1.136), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.