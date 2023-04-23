Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 130-122 win over the Celtics, Okongwu tallied four points and three blocks.

We're going to break down Okongwu's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.9 9.9 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.8 Assists -- 1.0 0.8 PRA -- 18.1 17.5 PR -- 17.1 16.7



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Onyeka Okongwu has made 4.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.7% of his team's total makes.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 23 4 5 1 0 3 0 4/18/2023 24 8 9 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

