The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023

ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (206.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-14 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Cavaliers have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-14).

Knicks Performance Insights

So far this season, New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

When it comes to assists, the Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).

The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40% threes (30.1% of the team's baskets).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

Cleveland is 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per game) and best in points allowed (106.9).

The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Cleveland takes 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.

