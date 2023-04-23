Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-110) 1.5 (-200)

The 25.5-point over/under set for Young on Sunday is 0.7 lower than his season scoring average of 26.2.

Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Young has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

Sunday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 20.5.

Murray has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Murray's year-long assist average -- 6.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-133) 10.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105)

Sunday's points prop for Clint Capela is 9.5. That is 2.5 less than his season average.

He has collected 11 rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Capela averages 0.9 assists, 0.4 more than Sunday's prop bet (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (+100)

The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Tatum has grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-120) 5.5 (-105) 5.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

The 26.6 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 1.1 more than his over/under on Sunday (25.5).

He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

