Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Celtics are 7-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (231)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 18-20-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 7-point favorite.
- Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hawks Performance Insights
- On offense, Atlanta is the third-best team in the NBA (118.4 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points allowed per game).
- This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the league in assists at 25 per game.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Hawks are 24th and 21st in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 75.9% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.