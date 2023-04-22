As they prepare for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers (44-38), the Phoenix Suns (45-37) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 at Crypto.com Arena.

The Suns beat the Clippers 129-124 on Thursday when they last played. Devin Booker paced the Suns with 45 points, while Norman Powell scored 42 for the Clippers.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Payne PG Questionable Back 10.3 2.2 4.5

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kawhi Leonard SF Out Knee 23.8 6.5 3.9 Paul George SF Out Leg 23.8 6.1 5.1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns score just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).

When Phoenix totals more than 113.1 points, it is 33-10.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been putting up 115.2 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 113.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.4% rate (seventh-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Suns' 112.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 17th in the NBA, and the 110.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank seventh in the league.

Clippers Season Insights

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are only two more points than the 111.6 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 34-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

While the Clippers are posting 113.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their past 10 games, tallying 120.1 a contest.

Los Angeles makes 12.7 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.2. It shoots 38.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.5%.

The Clippers average 112.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in league), and allow 112.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -7.5 227

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.