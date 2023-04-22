Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39), which currently has three players listed, as the Lakers prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

On Wednesday when these squads last met, the Grizzlies took down the Lakers 103-93. In the Grizzlies' win, Xavier Tillman put up 22 points (and added 13 rebounds and three assists), while LeBron James scored 28 in the loss for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3 Ja Morant PG Questionable Hand 26.2 5.9 8.1 Brandon Clarke PF Out For Season Achilles 10 5.5 1.3 Jake LaRavia PF Out Calf 3 1.8 0.6

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

In their last 10 games, the Lakers have been putting up 120.9 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 117.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers rank 19th in the league by averaging 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 14th in the NBA, allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies score an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis is 34-7 when it scores more than 116.6 points.

The Grizzlies have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, posting 116.2 points per contest, 0.7 fewer points their than season average of 116.9.

Memphis makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Grizzlies' 112.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in the NBA, and the 108.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank second in the league.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -5 220

