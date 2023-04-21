Onyeka Okongwu be on the court for the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 119-106 loss against the Celtics, Okongwu tallied eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Okongwu's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.9 10.8 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 7.0 Assists -- 1.0 0.7 PRA -- 18.1 18.5 PR -- 17.1 17.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Onyeka Okongwu's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

Okongwu has taken 6.2 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.6% and 8.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics have allowed 44 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the league.

Giving up 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 24 8 9 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Okongwu or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.