Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Kevin Pillar, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .241 with a double and a walk.
- Pillar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263.
- Pillar has had a base hit in six of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Pillar has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .200 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.