Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at UBS Arena features the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes meeting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 21, broadcast on TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes are ahead 2-0 in the series. The Islanders are favored (-130) against the Hurricanes (+110).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO

TBS, SN1, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-130) Hurricanes (+110) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Hurricanes Betting Insights

This season the Hurricanes have won five of the 11 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

Carolina is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 242 (22nd) Goals 262 (15th) 217 (5th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 34 (32nd) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 39 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' last 10 games.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +52 goal differential, which is seventh-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.