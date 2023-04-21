The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 55 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this year.
  • The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 43 52.4% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its last 10 games.
  • The Hawks have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 26-30 43-39
Hawks 36-46 9-6 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.