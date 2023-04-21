Bogdan Bogdanovic and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Bogdanovic, in his last showing, had 18 points, four assists and two steals in a 119-106 loss to the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.0 13.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.8 PRA 18.5 19.8 18.8 PR -- 17 16 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

Bogdanovic has taken 11.3 shots per game this season and made 5.1 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 16.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 23.1 per game.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 33 18 2 4 4 0 2 4/15/2023 28 9 4 4 2 2 2

