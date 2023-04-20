How to Watch the Devils vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Check out the Devils-Rangers game on TBS, SN360, and TVAS.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/18/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|5-1 NYR
|3/30/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|2-1 NJ
|1/7/2023
|Devils
|Rangers
|4-3 (F/OT) NJ
|12/12/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|4-3 (F/OT) NYR
|11/28/2022
|Rangers
|Devils
|5-3 NJ
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|78
|43
|56
|99
|85
|60
|35.4%
|Nico Hischier
|81
|31
|49
|80
|41
|64
|53.9%
|Dougie Hamilton
|82
|22
|53
|75
|74
|21
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|82
|32
|41
|73
|44
|41
|-
|Timo Meier
|78
|40
|26
|66
|65
|58
|34.5%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers give up 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers have 273 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|82
|29
|63
|92
|102
|36
|31.6%
|Mika Zibanejad
|82
|39
|52
|91
|67
|58
|49.5%
|Adam Fox
|82
|12
|59
|71
|74
|88
|-
|Vincent Trocheck
|82
|22
|40
|62
|64
|55
|56.1%
|Patrick Kane
|73
|21
|37
|58
|61
|31
|50%
