On Tuesday, Kevin Pillar (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

Pillar is batting .227 with a walk.

Pillar has picked up a hit in four games this season (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Pillar has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings